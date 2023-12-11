MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carriage Green at Milford is keeping residents connected to the people they love.

For Robyn Douglas and her family, the community was the perfect place for her grandmother, Andrea Cuevas.

“We wanted her close to us but we knew that we needed help, that we couldn’t do it on our own. We wanted to make sure she was somewhere that she felt safe and she could be herself,” Douglas said.

Since Cuevas moved to the community last March, her experience has been everything the family hoped for.

“I mean I like everything here. I really do,” Cuebas said.

Douglas said she appreciates how Carriage Green makes an effort to include her son in activities with her grandmother.

“Even in the arts and crafts, they’ll create a little table where the two of them can do a craft together. They most recently made a frame out of seashells and the two of them got to do that together at their own table just the two of them. It was a wonderful moment for the to be able to bond just as they would in her own living room,” Douglas said.

The community’s accommodations include studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Some options also have a kitchenette. The community provides both assisted living and memory care, and residents have access to a variety of services.

“Carriage Green is owned by Benchmark, New England’s largest senior living provider,” Jeff Williams, executive director said. “Things like housekeeping on a daily basis, and laundry services, three meals a day, full program schedule on a daily basis, transportation services, plus staffing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We provide that security and peace of mind for family members.”

Activities at Carriage Green include:

Cooking Demonstrations

Concerts

Onsite Ice Cream Parlor

Arts and Crafts

Pool

Bingo

Jeopardy

