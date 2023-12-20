NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are here, which means, of course, it’s time for lots of parties. People may be letting down their hair a little bit, but it can also be a very dangerous time of the year on the road. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Attorney and CEO Carter Mario, and Attorney Alex Mario from the Carter Mario Law Firm, to talk about these dangers and how they’re helping the community to stay safe.

As a personal injury lawyer, Carter knows that there are always lots of accidents during this time of year. He says, “So, 25 years ago, we said we need to do something to help our community, and the biggest thing we see during this time of year are people going out and celebrating a little bit too much and having difficulty getting home. So, we created this Arrive Alive free taxicab ride home campaign.” “We’ve been doing it for quite a few years and it’s an impactful, rewarding, thing for us to do in terms of giving back to the Community.” “This is the time of year where you really have to pay attention to what you’re doing out there on the road.”

While this is a year-round initiative, the Carter Mario Law Firm works extra hard to get the word out about it during the holidays. Alex says, “It’s kind of when people tend to party more, and I do want to point out that it’s anonymous. So, you know, if you have to use it, we’re not going to go and tell your parents – nobody’s going to find out about it.” “We really do encourage people to use it if they need it. Don’t risk something. Don’t think you’re fine when you know you’re really not, because, what’s the point!? You have a free ride home.”

Attorney Carter Mario has close ties to the community here in Connecticut, and it’s important to him to make sure people have a safe ride home. He says, “I think any business has an obligation to the community, and this is a way that we can offer that return back to the people that we

live with.”

He adds, “It’s kind of like the MasterCard commercial from years ago. You go out and have dinner with your friends, and there’s a price for that. And then, you can have your drinks, and there’s a price for that. But getting home safe, is priceless, and this is something that we feel strongly about.”

If you need a ride home after celebrating (within Connecticut), don’t drive! Be sure to call the GetCarter Taxi Service at 860-571-4675. Learn more about the Carter Mario Law Firm by visiting their website, at www.cartermario.com.