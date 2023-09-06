NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) As we know, it’s back to school time here in Connecticut, and unfortunately, bullying has become a major problem in schools here and across the country. If your child has been bullied for a long time, you may even be considering legal action. But the question is, can you really sue if your child is being bullied in school?

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Carter Mario Law Firm Attorneys, Alex Mario and Ryan Veilleux , to tell us what we need to know.



Attorney Mario says that there are several different kinds of bullying that take place: Physical, verbal, cyber (through social media), and, also distractive bullying. For example, if the class clown is acting up and frequently taking away the ability for others to learn, in the classroom. Additionally, there’s bullying that takes place at school, on-site, and/or away from school, such as at school bus stops and even at people’s homes. Consequently, there are different ways to handle these various situations

Attorney Veilleux points out that if it gets to the point where you want to take legal action, you should know that you can either sue the school or the parent. So how do people know how to navigate that issue? He says, “The school generally will only be liable if they violate their own policies and procedures on bullying, or don’t report something when they should, to the parents.” “A parent can be liable for the actions of their child, regardless. In Connecticut, those damages in a lawsuit against the parents, for the negligence of their child, is capped, however.”

Watch this interview and learn more about this subject as Attorneys Alex Mario and Ryan Veilleux answer the following questions:

What are some of the first things you should do if your child has been repeatedly bullied, and you’re thinking about taking legal action?

At what point do you recommend a parent should take legal action?

Do you recommend speaking to the parent of the bully directly?

What about filing a police report about the bullying?

How can a lawyer help with this situation?

