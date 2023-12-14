NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) It’s a busy time of the year with all the holiday travel, and you might see lots of larger trucks and tractor trailers out there. But did you know that trucking accident claims are very different than car accident claims? Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Attorneys Alex Mario and Andrew Buchetto, from the Carter Mario Law Firm, to talk about these differences.

Attorney Mario tells our viewers why these two situations are just not the same, and it’s all about their weight. She says, “The average weight for a regular car is about 3000 lbs., and an SUV is about 6000 lbs., but the average weight for an unloaded tractor trailer truck is 40,000 lbs., and the average of a loaded one is 80,000 lbs. So, if you’re comparing 3000 – 6000 lbs. versus 40,000 – 80,000 lbs. They’re different.” “You can kind of see how, like you know, (if I) crash my 3000 lb. car, it’s still devastating – in some situations. But with an 80,000 or even a 40,000 lb. truck, it can be just catastrophic.”

When it comes to making a claim after you’ve been in an accident involving a truck or tractor trailer, you can expect things to be a lot more complicated than if it was just two cars. Attorney Buchetto reminds us that, because trucks are so much heavier and bigger, they’re heavily regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Andrew says, “You have a ton of moving parts when you have a tractor trailer on the road. You have the driver; you have the owner of the tractor; you have sometimes the owner of the trailers; and in certain situations, there are shippers and brokers.” “There are also people loading the truck, so it’s really imperative, when there is a claim or a collision involving a tractor trailer, to get involved immediately to start preserving all the evidence and the documentation that’s in play.”

Watch the full interview above and you’ll learn more about how to handle an accident that involves a truck or tractor trailer, as Attorney Mario and Attorney Buchetto answer the following questions:

