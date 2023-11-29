New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Nothing says the holidays like some great food. Right? And if you and your family are looking for some place to go this holiday season, the Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven is always a hit.

Owner and Executive Chef Attilio Marini joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Hosts

Natasha Lubczenko and Alyssa Taglia in the Studio Kitchen to cook up one of the highlights

of his holiday menu and talk about his restaurant. He even dressed for the holidays today, wearing his red & black checked (lumberjack) blazer, and brought lots of festive decorations.

Today Chef Attilio is making Cast Iron Mussels, which are prepared with chorizo and onions, garlic and a touch of hot honey, then sauteed in a white cream sauce. A touch of salt & pepper adds to the flavor. After creating some enticing aromas in the studio, he then makes some homemade toast, heated to perfection in the cast iron skillet, with a bit of olive oil or butter, and serves it with some micro greens. At the restaurant, everything is presented at the table in a cast iron skillet, and you can either share it, family style, or keep it all for yourself.

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar has some awesome Gift Card promotions going on right now, and they’re really a great value:

Buy a $150.00 Gift Card for only $100.00 – You get 50% on your money.

Buy a $75.00 Gift Card for only $50.00

Some Restrictions apply. But other than that, you use it seven days a week: Lunch, Dinner, Happy Hour, you name it, you can use it.

And some other delicious morsels you should know about:

Happy Hour runs Mondays – Thursdays, from 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday Brunch takes place from 11:30am – 2:30pm and includes

Unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Marys

Planning an office party, bridal shower or family gathering? Their larger “Red Room” seats a max of 50 people or the more intimate “Bourbon Room” is smaller and

seats 22 people at most. Call to inquire about availability, menu & reservations.

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar has been in New Haven for 5 amazing years. Chef Attilio is a self-taught chef who brings Italian flair to delicious steakhouse flavors. Their concept is all about cast iron and cast-iron cooking. Check out his restaurant at 660 State Street in New Haven for the full cast iron experience.

For more information about Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar, please visit their website:www.castironchefnewhaven.com

Please call for reservations 203-745-4669.