NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrate women in tech in Connecticut at the 18th Annual Women of Innovation Awards.

The award ceremony will take place on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southern Connecticut State University.

Executive director for Connecticut Technology Council Milena Erwin and Women of Innovation 2023 finalist in the entrepreneurial category Leila Daneshmandi joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming event.

Learn more about the 18th Annual Women of Innovation Awards here.

To see the full interview with Erwin and Daneshmandi, watch the video above.