BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Pay respect to Connecticut residents who lost their lives due to domestic violence at the annual Regional Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil.

The vigil, which is hosted by the Center for Family Justice, will take place on Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. Retired Fairfield Police Chief and the Executive Director of Public Safety and Government Affairs at Sacred Heart University, Gary MacNamara joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming event.

