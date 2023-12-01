New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Chapel Haven Schleifer Center(CHSC) is a pioneer in helping adults with cognitive and social disabilities live independent and self-empowered lives since 1972.

They celebrated their 50th anniversary, just last year, and their continued commitment to supporting the community is demonstrated by their exclusive sponsorship of the GR8 Holiday Give Toy Drive for the second year in a row. To discuss this, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews was joined in the studio by Sunny Richards, Sr. Vice President, Community Programs at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, and Danielle Cutler, a SAIL Community Member.

Volunteering is a very important aspect of life at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center. Their sponsorship of the toy drive is just one part of a year-round program, in which their adults volunteer hundreds of hours of service a year to local nonprofits. From the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen to New Haven Reads and Mary Wade, they volunteer at in excess of 2,500 hours a year at local programs, and truly enjoy giving back.

Watch the full interview above, as Sunny speaks about the volunteer programs at Chapel Haven, and Danielle tells viewers about her job, and life as part of the Chapel Haven community.

The Chapel Haven Schleifer Center has bins for the toy drive all over their campus and have been collecting lots of toys, but you can also donate by coming to the GR8 Holiday Give Toy Drive, on Sat., December 9th from 11am – 1pm, at North Haven High School. Bring your donation of new, unwrapped toys to this exciting event, and meet the News 8 Team, as well as Chapel Haven volunteers.

Chapel Haven Schleifer Center cordially invites viewers to learn more about their life-changing model of adult independence, by attending their Virtual Information Session on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, from 11 am- 12:30 pm EST. Register here https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ek2ezbb6a97c9921&oseq=&c=&ch=

Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link to join.

The virtual information sessions are a great way to learn about their core programs! Meet students and parents who will share their experiences and answer questions. Take a virtual campus tour and gain an overview of their REACH and Asperger Syndrome Adult Transition (ASAT) programs. They also offer many services and programs a la carte! Learn about Chapel Haven from the comfort of your home and bring your son or daughter too! Register by emailing admission@chapelhaven.org

Interested in learning more about Chapel Haven Schleifer Center? Visit their website at www.chapelhaven.org. You can also call Admissions at 203-397-1714, ext. 185 or e-mail at: admission@chapelhaven.org