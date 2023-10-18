NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) An estimated 4.4 million Americans will qualify for Medicare in 2024. Understanding options and the timing for open enrollment is the best way to know you’ll receive the benefits you need. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Gary Culp, Chief Growth Officer for Cigna Health Care Medicare, about some important dates and options to be aware of.

Gary first talked about Open Enrollment, saying, “The annual enrollment period for Medicare is October 15th through December 7th. So, it’s upon us right now. And it’s such an important time for Medicare beneficiaries to pause and take a look at what they’re currently on and make decisions for their upcoming year for the January 1st effective date for 2024, for sure.”

Watch the full interview to learn about many of the options available to new and returning Medicare Enrollees, and why you might want to consider Cigna Health Care Medicare to help you navigate the process. Gary answers the following questions:

And what are the different types of plans that Medicare beneficiaries need to consider now?



Why are many Americans opting for a Medicare Advantage plan?



How does a Medicare Advantage plan differ from original Medicare?

You say that Magic Johnson has been helping Cigna Health Care get the word out to Medicare rookies. What can you tell us about that?

Where can people go to learn more about Medicare enrollment and Cigna Health Care Medicare?

Visit medicare.gov, which has information to be able to compare plans locally.

Or, check out Cigna’s website at cignamedicareinformation.com. They also have a toll-free number where individuals can get help over the phone about available options. Call: 877-349-2897