NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Winter is right around the corner and we all need heat to keep us warm, as the weather cools down. But, heating the home doesn’t come without risks, of course. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Damond and Lamar Toles from Claims for You-Public Insurance Adjusters, who came in to share some winter fire safety tips.

Damond says, “Yeah, you know, this time year, when it gets colder, we see an influx of fires. ..It’s really close to our hearts, that we keep people safe, so today, what we want to do is talk about some fire safety tips.” “Number one, is watch your cooking. You know, Thanksgiving is coming up, you know, and the dog can’t be the only one watching the store.” “..You know, this time of year when it gets colder, we see an influx of fires. It’s, you know, it’s really close to our heart that we keep people safe so. Today, what we want to do is talk about some fire safety tips.” “So, number one, watch your cooking. Thanksgiving is coming up, you know, and the dog can’t be the only one watching the store.” “So, tell Grandma, to keep her eyes on that casserole, this year!”

A lot of what Damond and Lamar do is, of course, dealing with the aftermath of a fire. If something unfortunate does take place, Lamar explains what people should do. He says, “Well, you could be a little scatterbrained if something happens like that. First and foremost, assure the safety of everybody who might have been involved in the tragic loss of your property.” “Once that’s taken care of, this is your most important asset that just suffered significant damage. What do you do? Who’s going to cover my finances? Where do I stay? It might be cold out.” He explains, “You know, we’re professionals, licensed in this state to handle and kind of “hand hold” the client, you know, walk them step by step as to what might happen next.”



“..We really like to alleviate the stress, because maybe they might not have their wallet, which might have been in the house.” “Yeah, they have their cell. So, we’re the professionals here to handle the insurance recovery process and make sure they’re, you know, they have clothes, food, really a place to stay. And that’s from day one of the loss.”“Then, we start to hook them up with those resources, food, shelter, clothes, their kids going to school the next day. There’s a lot going on, so we help them clean up the mess.”

Claims for You has over 20+ years of combined experience, and will work to recover all possible benefits under your insurance policy. They tell their clients that “There is no need to go through this overwhelming process alone. Our dedicated team is here to advocate for you.”



Find out more about Claims for You by visiting their website at www/claimsforyoullc.com