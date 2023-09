ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrate the Connecticut K-9s at the 31st annual 2023 K-9 Olympics!

The event will take place on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at 285 Shaker Rd. and will involve K-9 units from the local police department, state police, and the Department of Corrections.

K-9 Officer Kristen Brousseau from the Department of Corrections joined News 8 to talk more about the event.

Learn more about the Connecticut K-9 Olympics here.

See the full interview with Brousseau in the video above.