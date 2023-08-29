LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – Escape to a world of magic and merriment when visiting the Connecticut Renaissance Faire!

The 25th anniversary celebration begins Labor Day Weekend and will run until Oct. 15 and guests will be able to enjoy craft beer, comedy shows, and more. Lady Pretensia Knobble and Magician Kody Hildebrand joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming celebration.

Learn more about the Connecticut Renaissance Faire’s 25th anniversary celebration here.

See the full interview with Lady Pretensia Knobble and Kody Hildebrand in the video above.