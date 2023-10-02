HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrate the impact and progress of being back in the fight against breast cancer at the Gatsby Gala Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is hosted by the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative (CT BHI) and will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The president of CT BHI, Joyce Bray, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming fundraiser.

