NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are coming up and many of us may have bigger hearts than we do wallets, while it’s this time of year. So, if you’re looking to save, shopping consignment might be a perfect solution for you. Jackie Leathe, Managing Director of Consignment Originals (CO), recently joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio, to show us some great fashion finds, and to talk about how consignment works.

Jackie explains that CO is a great place for people to both buy and sell. They have locations in Milford, Cheshire, Avon, and Rocky Hill. She says, “We opened in 1982, so we’re celebrating 41 years in business. You know, our founder’s mantra was to make sure everybody left feeling better than when they came in, and I like to follow that up with ‘Cinderella’s Proof – A New Pair of Shoes Could Change Your Life.’“

Sometimes, you can even find designer, name-brand products there for “quite the discount.” Jackie says, “Typically, we are at about 1/3 the price of retail, at all 4 of our locations. You’ll be able to find these great designer items.” “We have footwear, accessories, clothing, furniture, and home décor, all at one stop.” She adds, “You can save a bundle coming in for your outerwear, your sweaters, your coat, and boots.” Jackie shows our viewers two designer handbags that people brought in, hoping they’d find a happy second home.



She explains how the consignment process works. “You bring your items in, we take a look at them, and pick items that we believe will sell. Those get priced and put on your account. As the items sell, money goes into your account, and you can shop with the money, or you can take a payout on it. I consign, personally, and I never collect my money, because I always find something else fabulous. I call it “rotating my stock.” Jackie adds, “It’s the best investment.. I read a really good article recently that said designer bags can hold their value, better than your automobile!”

There’s a fun event coming up, called The Consignment Originals Holiday Bus Tour on Saturday, December 9th! It features a 56-seat passenger coach bus that picks you up and brings you to each of the 4 Consignment Originals locations. Tickets are available to purchase in-stores ($55) – Enjoy a fun-filled day of shopping at all 4 CO locations, goody bags, refreshments, raffles, holiday trivia and exclusive discounts! Contact a sales associate at any location for more details.

Consignment Originals has locations in Milford, Cheshire, Avon, and Rocky Hill.

For more information and details, visit their website at www.consignit.com.