NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The hardship of homelessness affects many families in our state, but two organizations are working hard to change that. This year marks the 8th Annual ‘Be Homeful for the Holidays’ campaign, which is run by the CT Realtors Foundation who partnered with the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness. To discuss this important fundraising campaign, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Joanne Breen, Connecticut Realtors Foundation Trustee and Sarah Fox, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness

Last year, over $58,000 dollars was raised for this campaign, and they’re hoping to exceed that goal this year. The need is tremendous in Connecticut, and Sarah tells our viewers about the state of homelessness right now. She says, “We know that there are more than 4000 people experiencing homelessness across the state, including 500 children. And, today there are more than 1300 people who are outside tonight, sleeping in cars and tents and in places not meant for humans to be during the cold winter. And, that includes 60 children and more than 333 people over the age of 55, who are seniors as well. So, it really puts into perspective why campaigns like this are so important, important.”

Joanne says that availability of housing is an issue right now, telling us, “We are at historically low inventory in Connecticut. This is the lowest it’s ever been in the 45 years I’ve done real estate.” “So, that’s just exacerbated the problem with people that are homeless, because now, getting them out of shelters and into available rentals is more difficult than it ever was.”

Watch the full interview above, and you’ll learn more about how you can support this important campaign, and where the funds go, once they’re raised by the CT Realtors Foundation and the CT Coalition to End Homelessness. Our guests discuss the following:

How are people in need getting the financial assistance you provide?

What kinds of things does the money raised go toward?

Is it only people who are already homeless that need help?

Children are especially impacted by homelessness, and the CT Realtors’

Paddington Bear toy distribution program is bringing a lot of joy to families in shelters.

Books and backpacks are also being given to young kids throughout CT who are in need and living in shelters.

in need and living in shelters.

Businesses can participate in the CT Realtors' Giving Tree Campaign to generate donations as well.

generate donations as well.

You can donate individually to The Connecticut Realtors Foundation 8th Annual ‘Be Homeful for the Holidays’ Campaign by scanning the QR Code on your screen or visit their website directly at www.ctrealtors.com/behomeful. Also, you can start your own online “bear raiser” (team) and use your personalized donation link to encourage family and friends to donate. You can put up a “giving tree” in your place of business and encourage others in your community to do so as well or get your church/clubs to hold a “bear raising” drive too.