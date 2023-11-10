NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- If you’re thinking about selling your home, you’re probably wondering if now is the right time to do it. Well, to find out, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Connecticut Realtors President David Gallito.

People have been talking about the real estate market ever since the pandemic. But where do things stand now? David says, “We still currently have low inventory in the state of Connecticut. As of this morning, we had just a little under 4000 Properties, single family and condominiums, in the entire state of Connecticut being actively marketed through our MLS system.” “Now, to put that in perspective, pre- pandemic we were at 22,000, and so inventory still remains low. We’ve been in this type of market for quite some time now, and with that, it’s a perfect time to sell your house in the state of Connecticut, because there are more buyers out there than there are houses to sell.”

So, how can a Connecticut Realtor help? Watch the complete interview above and you’ll find out. David says, “Well, in this market, which is very tricky, it’s important to employ a real estate professional, and a Connecticut Realtor steps right into that role, and will help you navigate the waters through the transactional process, whether you’re purchasing a home or selling a home. They have all the nuances, and the information and the knowledge to be able to help you through that process.”

Connecticut Realtors have the latest technologies to make sure people are up with the trends, and they know what’s going on. It’s at their fingertips. Using Mutiple Listing Services (MLS), Realtors can get a current, accurate snapshot of the market at a moment’s notice, and can check on the inventory every day.



David says, “Only a property in the state of Connecticut is on the market an average of two weeks now. That’s only up from a week and a half during the summertime, so it’s still a very active and robust market here.” “It’s important to employ that Connecticut Realtor. “As we’re saying in our ads on TV or radio, ‘It’s not just a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. It’s a ‘YOU’ market.’ And we want to help you achieve your goals from a real estate standpoint.”

A Connecticut Realtor can give you the tips you need to get your property ready and looking its best, before you put it on the market. Suggestions about staging or decluttering can make a huge difference in the listing process.

So, be sure that you’re working with a licensed professional, and reach out and call a Connecticut Realtor. As David said, it’s a perfect time to sell your house in the state of Connecticut.” It’s something to think about.