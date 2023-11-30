NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Year is approaching and if furthering your education is one of your resolutions, Connecticut State Community College-Gateway might be a great option for you.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Interim CEO Scott Kalicki, who came in to talk about the variety of different, affordable degree and certificate programs available at Gateway. The College offers low-cost, high quality, convenient classes with open enrollment, and students can choose online, in-person, and hybrid instruction in more than 100 degree and certificate programs. These include nursing, manufacturing, engineering, and transfer pathways to many CT college and universities. Now part of CT State Community College, Gateway offers more choice and convenience than ever before, and with PACT, many CT High school graduates can enjoy tuition-free classes.

Kalicki also discussed Gateway’s support of the New Haven Community through their sponsorship of the New Haven Tree Lighting event, happening tonight at 7:00pm on the Green. He says, “Well, we’re a Community College and we love embracing being a part of New Haven. We have a long tradition of being part of the program, so we’re excited to be a sponsor.”

The Gateway Alumni Network is invited to come to the Green tonight and say hello and check out all the school is currently offering.

When asked about the impact of joining the larger network of Connecticut State Community Colleges, Kalicki said, “What it allows us to do, is we, literally, now are aligned across all of our courses and all of our curriculums. So, an English course here is the same as at Housatonic and a nursing degree here is the same as another campus. This allows the students to, in a fluid way, go from campus to campus. So, as an example, we have over 5000 students who call Gateway their home campus. We have another 2000 students at the 11 other campuses taking courses with us.”

Watch the entire interview above, and you’ll learn more about what Connecticut State Community College-Gateway has to offer. More detailed information is available on their website at: www.gatewayct.edu