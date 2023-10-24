NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Co-Host Natasha Lubczenko sits down with Fair Haven Community Health Care’s (FHCHC) Clinical Director of Quality and Wellbeing, Mellisa Pensa, to discuss breast cancer awareness and screenings.

Screening options are available for patients without insurance. Schedule a physical exam, and FHCHC will make sure you get your necessary cancer screening tests, including mammograms. Know/Learn your family history. Family history is one of the most important risk factors for breast cancer. Screening is recommended for women 40 and up by guidelines, but sooner for women with certain risk factors. You should talk with your clinician about mammography and decide what is best for you, based on your risks FHCHC has a mammography van that comes to their clinic for patients who may have difficulty accessing the hospital sites.

FHCHC has cared for residents in the Greater New Haven community for over 52 years. Our mission is to improve the health and social well-being of the communities we serve through equitable, high-quality, patient-centered care that is culturally responsive. To learn more about Fair Haven Community Health Center, please visit fhchc.org.