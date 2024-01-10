NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It is the 4th most common cancer in women, but luckily it is one of the most preventable and treatable. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Kristal Velazquez, Site Medical Director of Women’s Health at Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven. She came in to shed some light on this important topic, how it affects people, and to discuss how people can reduce their risk.

Kristal says, “Cervical cancer is just another form of cancer that really attacks the cervix. We know it primarily by the human papilloma virus, (HPV), and prevention really starts when you’re about 9 or 10 years old and you get the HPV vaccines. If you haven’t gotten the HPV vaccines that early, you can get it later on. You can always ask your medical provider to get you those vaccines.”

She adds that there are additional layers of prevention, that start at age 21. “You start getting other screenings, then you get your pap smears, so women, women or people with cervixes, get a pap test every three years, starting at age 21. Then, after 30, if everything is normal, then you can start getting paps every five years, which is nice.”

These programs are available at Fair Haven Community Health Care, even for people who might not have insurance. They offer breast and cervical screenings, using paps and also mammograms and breast exams. Another resource they offer is bilingual providers, and bilingual staff, who can help with translating for the providers that aren’t bilingual.

Kristal reminds our viewers that, even if you’re behind on your screenings, it’s never too late to come in and get back on track. Fair Haven Community Health Care also offers pediatric and general health services, plus, they have a scaling program for people who are concerned about payment.

There are several different ways to see a provider at Fair Haven Community Health Care. If you can call to make an appointment, that is ideal, but if you don’t have access to a phone, and it’s easier to walk in, you can do that. Find out about locations, additional services and more information by visiting their website: https://fhchc.org/ or call 203-777-7411.