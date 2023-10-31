NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fall is in full swing, and we’re heading into the holidays, which can be a busy time of year for families.

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head spoke with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews, to share a few must-have products that are perfect for the fall season with a little something for everyone in the family. Watch the full interview to learn more.

New SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Flavors

SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors. Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.

Minute Instant Basmati Rice

Ready in just 5 minutes, Minute Instant Basmati Rice is simply cooked and dried without any additives, offering a light, fluffy, and aromatic Basmati Rice option that’s quick and convenient to prepare. Learn more at www.MinuteRice.com

Minute Spanish Rice Cups

Tasty, easy and ready in 60 seconds, Minute Rice Cups are available in a variety of flavors. These BPA-free cups now come in even more flavor options, like Spanish Rice and Butter & Sea Salt. Learn more at www.MinuteRice.com.

Megan notes that all of these products are quick, very convenient and that’s something we could all use, especially during this time of year. You’ll find more of Megan’s lifestyle trends and tips at www.bourbonblondeblog.com.