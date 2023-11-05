HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people feel uncomfortable just thinking about their finances and retirement, and surveys indicate that as many as three out of four people say it’s a topic that puts them on edge.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, to discuss why people are feeling uneasy about this subject. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional. Today, he will talk about retirement savings and what you can do if you’re feeling worried or unsure about your financial future, and whether you’ll be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement. He’ll also explain how his company might be able to help.

Watch this interview and learn, as Ben answers the following questions:

Is there anything people can do to feel better about their retirement?

Why are some people afraid to even get started?

What are some action steps that can help turn around a negative mindset?

So, if you would like feel more positive about your retirement situation, you’ll want to take advantage of the FREE, no-obligation consultation being offered by Fuchs Financial. Their offices are in West Hartford, Middletown, and Middlebury. To make an appointment and learn more, just visit their website at www.fuchsfinancial.com.

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning centerhttps://www.fuchsfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

Disclosure: Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.