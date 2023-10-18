HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people put off retirement planning because of uncertainty or misunderstanding about what to do and when to do it. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA). Today, he will help us unravel some of the mystery and separate fact from fiction.

Watch this interview and you’ll hear some of the common statements people hear every day when talking about retirement planning. But it’s hard to know what to believe. Ben talks about whether the following statements are fact or fiction:

You can boost your monthly Social Security payments by 8% a year if you delay claiming until age 70.

Social Security benefits should be more than enough to live off in retirement.

Some people say that they won’t be spending as much in retirement as they do now, so they’ll be able to live off whatever savings they have.

There are some that say that there’s just too much uncertainty in financial planning to even get started. That’s why they put it off.

It doesn’t matter where you are in your planning. Just get started.

