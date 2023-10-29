HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A nationwide survey conducted this summer found that almost three quarters of Americans, 74%, were feeling anxious or stressed out regarding their finances and that that was an increase from 70% earlier this year.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, to discuss this trend. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional. Today, he will talk about what to do if you’re feeling stressed out and unsure about whether you’ll be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement and how his company can help.

Watch this interview and learn, as Ben answers the following questions:

What are people most concerned about?

Are most people are at least doing something in preparation for retirement?

What can people do to get back on plan?

What if you don’t have a savings plan in place?

What things should people be checking for in order to feel more in control

of their savings?

What things do most people want our of their retirement?

Who can people talk to about their financial concerns?

Disclosure: Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.