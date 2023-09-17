HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re already closing in on retirement age, is it really too late to change your savings habits and actually make a difference? These are some of the questions that people are asking now, after months of economic uncertainty, rising prices and, of course, a pandemic.



Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, has joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz’s Rachel Lutzker, to talk about whether it’s ever too late to modify your savings habits and if changing is even a good idea. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional.

In this interview, Ben shares some examples of his work with clients who have raised these same questions, and how he has advised them. Watch as he explains how his customized How to Retire Blueprint has been a helpful tool for his clients to use, to better understand what they need to do, in order to retire.

