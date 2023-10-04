WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The 7th annual Gillian’s Autism Walk walk will kick off Saturday to raise awareness for autism.

Gillian is a 20-year-old girl who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, Gillian’s mother, Cindy said.

Gillian’s sister, Morgan Mancini, started the annual walk in 2017 to raise funds for autism and local nonprofits around Connecticut.

Gillian’s family joined News 8 to discuss what this year’s annual walk will entail.

For more information on the event and how to donate, visit their website: Fundraiser by Morgan Mancini : Gillian’s 7th annual walk to benefit ASRC (gofundme.com)

To see the full interview with Gillian’s sister Morgan, and her mother Cindy, watch the video above.