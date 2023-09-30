GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s officially National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one Connecticut organization aims to raise awareness.

Love 4 Luke is an organization that was created to honor one-year-old Luke who died from a rare cancer in August 2015.

The organization was created in his memory to raise more awareness about pediatric cancer and highlight what people can do to help.

News 8 spoke with MaryJo Dunn, the founder of Love 4 Luke, and Lisa Palmieri about their mission and upcoming community events.

These events include a movie night at the Riverfront Park in Glastonbury on Sept. 30 and extreme music squares at the Irish American home on Nov. 9.

For more information, visit their website.

To see the full interview with Dunn and Palmieri, watch the video above.