GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you like to watch boxers go head-to-head in the ring for a great cause? Well, make sure to stop by Glove Up Greenwich.

The community-centered event will take place on Sept. 30 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park and all of the proceeds will go to local charities. Boxer Jessica Capurso, who qualified at the Olympic Trials and will have a chance to compete for Team USA in 2024, joined News 8 to talk about her career and the upcoming event.

Learn more about Glove Up Greenwich here.

See the full interview with Capurso in the video above.