NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spoil your loved ones this holiday season with the gift of self-care. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Beauty Expert Grace Gold about the latest trendy gifts and some great deals happening right now.



1.) The first gift idea Grace has is all about getting that holiday glow. Grace says, “It’s Olay Super Serum, and it’s a gorgeous, iridescent purple that becomes clear when you apply it, to let you know that it’s been absorbed. Visible results so good that it beats the number one luxury serum in clinical testing. Now this is a five-in-one formula, backed by science, to help improve skin texture, tone, firmness, visible lines and hydration.” Olay Super Serum, available at Olay.com & Retailers Nationwide www.target.com

2.) We’ll have plenty of cold and dry weather this season, so moisturizer is always a great gift option, too. Grace suggests you check out, “M-61 Hydraboost Home and Away Set. Now, this brand, they are really known for their dermatologist-loved ingredients and this gift keeps skin hydrated healthy this holiday season. You get a full size, plus travel size of their bestselling Hydroboost cream and this is a limited-edition holiday set exclusively at Bluemercury & Bluemercury.com $114 value for $88

3) Now the next item is a Connecticut-based brand, which we love. Plus, it’s a great stocking stuffer. Absolutely a great value, and we love supporting our Connecticut-based brands. Grace says, “It’s Dickinson’s Original Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel. It has the highest grade of 100% natural, distilled witch hazel. Plus, the dirt lifting power of Micelles to gently remove makeup while cleansing and purifying your skin. This is so perfect to remove holiday makeup. It is dermatologist-tested, and great for all skin types. There’s no alcohols, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates or gluten. It is vegan and cruelty-free. And, get this, it is a $7 buy at Amazon. Dickinson’s Original Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel, available at Amazon.com.

4) What about Makeup Gift Sets? These are always a favorite for your makeup lovers.

Grace says, “Tarte has some amazing makeup gift sets this holiday season. Some of my picks here, The Tarte, The Best of America, Juicy Lip set. Now, this is actually a Tik Tok viral, multi- purpose, balm, gloss and plumper. I also really love the Iconic Lashes bestsellers. You’re getting three full size mascaras, plus an eyeliner.” “And let me tell you, the place to buy these right now is Dermstore.com. They are doing 30% off the Tarte Makeup Gift Sets.”

5) And finally, fragrance is a gift that everyone gets excited about. You have some great options from Nordstrom Beauty. Grace wants you to know that, “They’ve got Jo Malone London-Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense, which is really trending right now. This is just so high end, it is unusual, and beautiful. Everything that Jo Malone fragrances are known for. And right now, Nordstrom Club members, you get five times the points when you go shopping. Check out Nordstrom Beauty exclusive gifts, in store and at Nordstrom.com and Jo Malone London fragrances at Nordstrom.com.

Grace says, “My advice at this time of year, is, you’re not going to see better deals. So, if you need to stock up on your own beauty items, go check it out. Buy it now. You’ll have it for the rest of the year.”

