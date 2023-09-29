NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Temperatures are dropping as we move into colder months, which means it might be the right time to adjust some of our daily routines. CT Style’s Jillian Andrews got the latest updates on some exciting new products, when she recently spoke with Lifestyle & Wellness Expert Grace Gold, who had some hot tips on how to keep feeling and looking your best as we move into the Fall season.

In this interview, Grace highlights her latest finds and answers the following questions:

What’s a good way to get our skin feeling fresh and clean for this

time of year?

Well, you know, oil-based cleansers are so great because they deeply cleanse, but they’re very hydrating as well. What’s trending right now is L’essentiel, the double cleanser. You apply it to a dry face, with dry hands to remove makeup and dirt, and then you add water to really activate that creamy milk cleanser. It’s a two-in-one formula that really does a great job removing makeup, including waterproof makeup, while deeply cleansing dirt and oil from your pores.This nourishes, soothes, and hydrates, without upsetting skin’s hydro-lipid balance. This means your face is going to feel nice and moisturized, not dry and tight after you cleanse. So perfect for fall.

If your skin needs even more hydration, what do you recommend?

Serum is such a great easy way to add moisture to your fall skin care routine. And this is really spectacular: It’s le Domaine, the Serum. It was actually co-founded by Brad Pitt. It has natural, soothing, grape-derived ingredients from a vineyard in the south of France, and it is the only brand with an exclusive compound called ProGR3, which actually slows the effects of the aging protein known as progerin, for really softer, smoother, more hydrated, radiant and incredibly rejuvenated skin. This is vegan and gender neutral. It’s suitable for all skin types. The cap is actually carved from upcycled wine barrels, so it’s beautiful as well.

What tips do you have for getting a whiter smile this fall?

An easy way to a bright white smile is the Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen, which visibly whitens your teeth in just seven days when used as directed. It really fits seamlessly into our busy routines because it’s quick and easy to use. Plus, it works overnight while you sleep. Very importantly, it is designed for no tooth sensitivity during or after the whitening process. This is great for a lasting impression this fall, or to boost your self-esteem this holiday season. We’ve got all the photos and events to get ready for. You can get this at Amazon and it’s so affordable-under $20 for a whiter smile.

Tell us about ‘red light therapy,’ and how this can help with recovery?



As we head into this really hectic season, we want to keep recovery in mind,

so you can feel good and not miss out on those great events. This is the

Mito Red Light Mobile Flex. I love it because it’s portable, and literally fits in the palm

of your hand. It emits red, low light wavelengths that penetrate skin and really

kick-start the natural tissue recovery process. This is great post-workout: Use anyplace

that your body really feels sore, and it’s great for your skincare routine as well. This is very

travel-friendly, at less than one and a half pounds, and it comes with a cute little travel case.

It’s wireless and rechargeable. You get up to three and a half hours in a single charge, so you can really take it anywhere. I love it, especially if my lower back is acting up when I’m traveling. Mito Red Light, mitoredlight.com

What tips do you have for fuller looking hair this fall?



I am such a fan of Nutrafol. This is the number one dermatologist- recommended hair growth supplement brand. I think everybody who has heard about it knows that it’s really great.

I love it because it has a science-backed approach to whole body health. So, they really address the root causes of thinning hair: things like stress, hormones, and nutrition. I really feel like it’s a wellness supplement, because there’s so many great ingredients in there that just happen to help with hair growth. There is marine collagen, ashwagandha, and I love the curcumin in here, too. So many great things. They do different formulas for different life stages. For your best results. You can get this at nutrafol.com and this is something you really want to start taking now, especially if you want fuller looking hair for the holidays. It does take a couple of

months to start working.

