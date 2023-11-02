ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — 401 Boston Post Road in Orange is the new home of the Grind Baseball and Softball Training Facility. A 17,000 square foot space, complete with state of the art equipment to bring athletes to the next level.

Michael Moras, the owner of Grind said the space is double the size of the previous space that was also located on Boston Post Road. The new facility is equipped with 12 full cages and trackman technology, used to provide data on athlete performance.

“Pitching velocity and spin rate that will be able to help our pitchers and our hitters out, in more of the modern era of baseball,” Moras said.

Grind hosts camps and clinics throughout the year. Players can also sign up for individual and group lessons or tryout for a spot on a Grind Baseball team.

The facility can serve athletes of all ages, genders and sports inside the strength and conditioning area.

“The strength and conditioning side is really taking off as what separates the best from the best. Those that invest in their bodies are able to perform at the highest level. They stand out from the crowd,” Connor David, director of strength and conditioning at Grind said.

The facility’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, November 3rd. To learn more, click here.