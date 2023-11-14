NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We always want our loved ones to get the care they deserve as they age and Hand to Hand is a great organization, helping people all around our state with just that. Owner Nola Joyner recently met with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko, to discuss the services available to the elderly and disabled in our area, who might need assistance with Homecare and/or wheelchair transportation.

This is certainly something very important for people who might have aging parents. Nola says that she has seen a big demand for all kinds of care. She says, “As they start to age, people want to be able to stay at home, and we want to help them to stay at home, instead of going into any facility. So, we provide personal care services. We provide homemakers, companions, and live-in caregivers as well.” The care services that Hand to Hand provides are all considered non-medical, and they service clients in New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

Nola adds, “On top of Home Care, there’s transportation, which is huge for people as they age. They might stop driving, but they still want to get to where they want to.” “We provide wheelchair transportation, not just to go to a doctor’s appointment, but if they want to go get their nails done, or their hair, or if they have to go to a wedding, or any place they need to go, to make them feel like they could get there, instead of being limited by their mobility.”



Hand to Hand started in 2017, as just an in-home care agency, but Nola felt it was important to branch out into offering transportation, because she saw that her clients were having a hard time getting around, and she didn’t want them to feel trapped.

And while people might think this type of care is extremely expensive, the cost can be manageable for those who are enrolled in Medicaid, but they do take private pay clients, as well. Nola says that if your loved one is on Medicaid, but is not enrolled in a Home Care program, they will make an appointment, come to their home, and actually help them apply to Medicaid, so that Medicaid can pay for the care. They also offer AFL Services, where, if you are uncomfortable with them sending someone from the agency, you can have your family member work for you and they will pay your family member directly.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about Hand to Hand, and the services they offer, and to connect with Hand to Hand, visit their website, at www.handtohand.us, or call them at 203-242-1154.