NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Hartford Healthcare is providing free medical care to thousands of people across Connecticut. It was an event this past Saturday, and Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Victoria Okyere, Operations Manager at Hartford Hospital, who helped to coordinate and set up the logistics at Hartford Public High School, where one of the “Medical Mission” events took place.

Multiple hospitals within the Hartford HealthCare system participated in this event

at various locations across Connecticut, and it was all about engaging with the community and providing free access to services that include healthcare and more.



In this interview, Victoria speaks about what went into coordinating Hartford Hospital’s event, where they provided free medical and social services to over 700 individuals, who attended their event last Saturday. She says, “They received lab testing, spoke with Providers, spoke with Nurses, received dental care, pharmacy care, and some vaccinations. We had our podiatrist and our foot care specialist also engaged with our community members, where they got foot washing as well as well as had haircuts. We were able to distribute jackets, coats, boots, and winter warmers to our community members and ensure that we also gave them food again. We were just there to provide access and bring the care to them personally.”

Events like this are so important for the community, and Hartford HealthCare wants people to really understand why they are there as a healthcare system, and a healthcare organization. Victoria says the goal is, “… to ensure that they understand that we are here to serve them. We are here to make their lives better and again, to ensure that we are part of their healing and their health journey. So, we went into the community and showcased this to them, but also to let them know that this is something that we plan to continue to do as an organization.”

Having such a strong turnout at the event means a lot to the physicians, nurses, administrators, and everyone who spent many months and hours behind the scenes, planning and putting this event together, especially Victoria. She says that it was great, “Seeing the smile on their faces as we do this for them, as we really cater to people that are in vulnerable populations, people that do not have the access that we intend for them to have, and letting them know that this is what Healthcare is all about.” She adds, “It was really beautiful to see our vision come to reality that day.”

To learn more about Hartford HealthCare’s commitment to the community and their Medical Mission events, watch the full interview above, and check out their website at www.hartfordhealthcare.org