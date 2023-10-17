SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WTNH) — The Haymond Law Firm’s 2 Wheels on the Road Campaign is supporting and connecting the motorcycle community while also advocating for important issues. Most recently, the firm sponsored the annual Wicked in Pink Run that takes place every year in western Massachusetts.

The Southwick Recreation Center was transformed into a sea of wheels and pink. Every year, hundreds of bikers turnout for the event, with proceeds going directly to cancer patients.

Bob Kane Alves is a cancer survivor who founded the event 11 years ago, following his treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center

“I received incredible treatment from this cancer center and the hospital itself. I wanted an opportunity to give back to the community that helped me get where I am today,” Alves said.

The event benefits patients battling all forms of cancer, but since it takes place in October the color of choice is pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It puts a smile on my face to see so many people out here,” Attorney John Haymond, owner of the Haymond Law Firm said. “It’s our duty, our obligation and our honor to be able to support various charitable causes throughout the course of the year.”

To follow along with the Haymond Law Firm’s 2 Wheels on the Road Campaign and to learn about upcoming rides, click here.