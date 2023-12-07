NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you plan on hosting your friends and loved ones at your home this holiday season? If so, and you’re interested in spending less time in the kitchen, our guest today can help. Registered Dietitian and Author Carissa Galloway shared some of her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews.

Carissa’s first suggestion is to plan to do as much as possible ahead of time, before the big party begins. Make those lists and then prep foods that can be ready to go when you need them. She reminds us, that you don’t have to be the greatest worldwide chef in order to have a successful party.

Because hosting a party is all about enjoying time with your family and friends, Carissa’s rule of thumb is to “Keep it Simple.” And for her, the most important must-have hosting item in her home is King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, which are soft and fluffy with just the right touch of sweetness.

Carissa says, “They’re delicious and they do make hosting easier. So, whether you’re using them in a recipe, I have these ham and Swiss sliders here, or even just serving them in a bread bowl, King’s Hawaiian Rolls take meals and memories shared together between loved ones, to the next level during the holiday season.”

Watch the full interview above, and you’ll see how King’s Hawaiian is really getting into the holiday spirit. They have created charming limited-edition packaging in the shape of a holiday tree. Carissa says, “Now, it’s not going to be available in stores, but what I want you to do is mark your calendar to go to King’s Hawaiian Instagram on December 18th, because they’re going to be giving some of these away.” “If you’re one of those lucky winners, you’re going to have a festive new way of displaying your King’s Hawaiian rolls, that literally makes them the centerpiece of your holiday table.”

Some of Carissa’s other holiday hosting tips include the following:

Use a slow cooker to create a hot chocolate station where

people can help themselves to the candy canes & marshmallows.

people can help themselves to the candy canes & marshmallows. Consider using plastic stemware, especially if kids will be attending.

Guests sometimes help by taking out the trash, so help them by

putting a fresh new trash bag under the existing one, so it’s ready

to go.

putting a fresh new trash bag under the existing one, so it’s ready to go. Be a good guest when you’re going to a party, and bring a package

of King’s Hawaiian with you. Everyone can always use them.

King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are a true must-have for the holiday season! Visit their Instagram on December 18 to get the limited-edition packaging in the shape of a holiday tree that was featured in the segment: @KingsHawaiian

Today’s featured recipe: Hawaiian Ham and Swiss Sliders: https://kingshawaiian.com/recipes/hawaiian-ham-swiss-slider