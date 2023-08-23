BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Take your fitness journey to the next level this weekend while helping veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

Homes For The Brave will be hosting “Step Up For The Brave” on Aug. 26 at 126 Park Ave. in Bridgeport. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and guests are able to take part in their stair climb, walking, or virtual step challenges.

Vince Santilli, the CEO of Homes For The Brave joined News 8 to give more information about the upcoming event.

