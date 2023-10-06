NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Helping Families in Connecticut keep their babies clean, dry and healthy, The Diaper Bank of Connecticut’s 2023 Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is in full swing, and right now they are halfway to reaching their goal of collecting 500,000 diapers, or the monetary equivalent of that. But they still need your help.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with the nonprofit’s CEO Janet Stolfi Alfano and Development Manager Kimberly Spanier, to discuss the tremendous need in our state, and how our viewers might be able to support their efforts.

Janet tells our viewers about the need for diapers in our area, “The Diaper Bank of Connecticut works to help meet diaper need, which is really significant in our state. Roughly between 70 and 80,000 infants and toddlers could use our services. And, so we know that the need is great. It impacts the ability to attend school, the health and well-being of babies and the health and well-being of moms.”

Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of Connecticut was created. This Diaper Drive is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, and there are many locations throughout the state where people can drop off diapers, or they can go directly to the Diaper Bank’s website to make a donation.

Watch this interview and learn how important this organization’s services are, and what

their goal is for this Second Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive, which runs now through October 14.

Janet Stolfi Alfano and Kimberly Spanier answer the following questions:

What are the implications for families who can’t afford diapers, and

why are diaper banks so important?

why are diaper banks so important? Since your organization needs monetary donations as well as diapers, what would

be an equivalent amount to a box of diapers?

be an equivalent amount to a box of diapers? Where do you distribute all of the diapers that are collected in the drive?

What is the connection between having an adequate supply of diapers, and parents’

economic security and success?

economic security and success? Your organization supplies not only diapers, but also period and incontinence supplies as well. Aside from this drive, how can people support you year-round?

Do you have volunteer opportunities?

To learn more, and get information about where you can donate or volunteer, visit www.thediaperbank.org/healthybabies