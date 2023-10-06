NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s only been about seven months since Icaru Peruvian Restaurant opened in New Haven, right down the street from the WTNH Studios, on Elm St. They have established a strong following of regular customers, and it has become known as a charming, small place with big flavor.



Owner Jose Diaz joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko in the Studio Kitchen for a cooking demonstration. He says that customers are giving Icaru good reviews, and they really seem to like their traditional Peruvian dishes. He feels that New Haven needed an authentic Peruvian restaurant, since others in the area are mixing their cuisine with Chinese and Caribbean flavors.

Today Jose is making Arroz con Mariscos, which is a Peruvian-style paella featuring fresh, local seafood sauteed with onions, garlic, vegetables, and a special sauce. These are cooked with rice, wine, cheese and variety of Peruvian Spices, including pepper and paprika. This is one of their more popular menu items. Other favorites include Lomo Saltado, a fragrant, stir-fried beef dish, and there’s Ceviche, and Chaufa de Camarones, which both feature seafood. Icaru offers a wide assortment of chicken-based dishes, as well as appetizers and desserts.

Icaru Peruvian Restaruant offers take-out, eat-in and delivery up to 10 miles around their location. They can also do catering and special occasion meals.



Visit their website at www.icarurestaurant.com or call 203-823-9048 to order, and follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/icarunhct/.



