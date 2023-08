ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy great food artwork, and a fun car show at the first annual La Festa ItaliAmerica.

The event will take place on Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elm Ridge Park. The Mayor of Rocky Hill, Lisa J. Marotta, and Paul Pirrotta from the Italian American Society of Connecticut joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming event.

Learn more about the first annual La Festa ItaliAmerica here.

See the full interview with Mayor Marotta and Pirrotta in the video above.