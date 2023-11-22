NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- With the holiday season just around the corner, it can be a busy time of year for families. One way to ease the chaos, is simplifying your daily routine. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Jamie Lee McIntyre, Dietitian-Nutritionist and mom of two, who wanted to share some fun snack ideas for the whole family.

Jamie was asked what parents should be looking for when it comes to choosing the right snacks? She answers, “Well, my family is like any other. We’re very busy. We’re hopping from soccer practice, to dance, back home for homework, and then we eat dinner. So, convenience is key. But, I also look for nutrition, of course, specifically some protein to satisfy our between-meal hunger.”

She adds, “I like this short and simple ingredient list, and that’s why I always stock up on BAMBA Peanut Butter Puffs. Now, these have been around since 1964, but their taste, their convenience, and protein never goes out of style.” “If you haven’t tried them yet, these tasty oven- baked peanut butter puffs, maybe just four simple ingredients, no artificial flavors or colors. Plus, they’re gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and kosher. So they’re a crowd pleaser as well. And personally, I love that they provide five grams of filling protein per one-ounce, serving. So, I serve them up with apple slices and hazelnut spread for dipping, after school, or I toss them in a bowl for entertaining. I also keep a few bags from the family pack in my car, ready to go for the playground and road trips.”



Now you might have to grab these, believe it or not, from the baby section at Target, Walmart and Walgreens. But don’t be mistaken, BAMBA is a snack that the whole family, kids and parents included – is going to enjoy. Learn more at www.osem-nestleusa.com/bamba-brand-page.

As a Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie always makes sure to include some fruit or veggies when she provides snacks. She says, “I get some healthy dips on there. And, of course, these Gratify Gluten-Free Pretzels. These are so delicious. There are other baked pretzels that are gluten-free and vegan with zero gram trans fats. Now I grab these from Stop & Shop, but they’re also on Amazon and they come in three amazing flavors.” She adds, “So, Gratify comes in handy here – the Everything Thins are reminiscent of your favorite everything bagel, topped with sesame and poppy seed, onion and garlic. Then you’ve got the Sesame Thins. Now these taste like a sesame seed bagel. And then, the Party Mix is just your traditional pretzel, with three really fun shapes.”



Jamie shares that these are just what you need for long road trips when you’re out visiting friends and relatives, saying, “So, I like to keep a couple bags of each of these on hand, for myself and my family. They’re the perfect size for travel. They’re shelf stable, and they can be just what you need to hold you over while you make it to your next destination and meal.”

Learn more about Gratify Gluten-Free Pretzels at www.osem-nestleusa.com/gratify-gluten-free.