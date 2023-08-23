NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- It’s a busy time for parents and kids gearing up for Back to School. And, while this can be a hectic time for families, our guest today has some tips that can help make the transition a bit more smooth. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell about her favorite ‘Must-Have’ products and experiences.

1. SECRET WEIGHTLESS DRY SPRAY – This one can help us feel fresh while we’re busy running around. Provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection. Goes on with an instantly dry feel – no waxes, no alcohol, no residue. Redesigned fragrance experience for freshness that lasts. Ergonomic grip bottle designed for easy, targeted application for less cloud and more product where it’s needed most. Secret Weightless Dry Spray is available in Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily and White Peach with new scents of Tropical Hibiscus, Relaxing Lavender, Nurturing Coconut and Refreshing Berry for 2023. Available at Major Retailers nationwide. Starting at $6.95.

2. OLAY HYALURONIC BODY WASH & OLAY HYALURONIC BODY LOTION – After a summer of spending time outdoors, there’s something that really help moisturize our skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, both products in the premium regimen are formulated with moisturizing ingredients like Petrolatum and Vitamin B3 Complex that penetrates the skin ten layers deep, hydrating to replenish and strengthen the skin barrier from within. Give this duo a try for your Back-to-School skin routine to look and feel your best. Available at Major Retailers Nationwide, like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar. Body Wash, Starting at $7.99 / Lotion, Starting at $9.99.

3. BEECH-NUT DINO BISCUITS AND MINI WAFFLES – These are the perfect snack Solution for younger kids. Beech-Nut Nutrition Company helps families get their pantries ready for lunchbox season with a variety of snacks. Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies and Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics are crowd pleasers among the preschool and kindergarten set, who will be super-psyched to find these dinosaur-shaped herbivores in their snack bags. Beech-Nut Mini Waffles with Hidden Veggies are toasted waffle crisps with real veggies and fruit in every bite, fueling little ones throughout their day of learning and play. Available in flavors: Blueberry or Banana Yogurt, Pumpkin & Cinnamon or Butternut Bliss and Pumpkin or Apple & Cinnamon. Available at Beechnut.com, Walmart, Local Retailers. Starting at $3.49.

4. NATURE’S GARDEN ORGANIC TRAIL MIX SNACK PACKS AND HEALTHY TRAIL MIX SNACK PACKS-These single-serve snack packs are perfect for lunch boxes or office drawers for a quick pick-me-up. They’re bite-size versions of Nature’s Garden’s THREE best sellers: Heart Healthy Mix, Omega-3 Deluxe and Cranberry Health Mix. Each 24oz bag contains twenty-four single serve snack packs. Powered by Nature, they use the finest vegetarian ingredients, just as nature intended, with delicious combinations of nuts, seeds and dried fruit that are packed with vitamins and nutrients. Available at NaturesGarden.com, Costco, Amazon. Starting at $12.89 – $22.99.

5. OCEAN EDGE RESORT & GOLF CLUB – Plan the perfect couple’s retreat or Fall family getaway at this award-winning resort on the coast of Cape Cod, spanning 429 acres. With the kids back in school, it’s a great opportunity to plan some private time away to relax at Ocean Edge. You’ll love their spacious rooms with fireplaces, an on-site spa, tennis, pickleball, bikes, the Cape’s only Nicklaus Designed golf course, and firepits along the resort’s private beach. It’s the perfect place to rekindle your romance. Or, if you want to plan for a family getaway, there are two-and three-bedroom villas available and kiddos will love the heated pools, variety of on-site restaurants, croquet on the Front Lawn and ongoing programming with the Director of Fun. OceanEdge.com, Fall Rates starting as low as $135/night.

You can learn more about Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell, by visiting her website at: jamieo.co