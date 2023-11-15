New Haven, CT (WTNH) – ACES is, once again, partnering with WTNH, as the official sponsor of The GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive being held THIS Saturday, November 18th from 11am – 1 pm at CT FoodShare in Wallingford.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Tim Howes, ACES Deputy Executive Director to talk about their support of this important event.

In this interview, Howes explains what ACES does and why community outreach and participation is such a high priority for this nonprofit organization. Watch the full interview above and learn the following:

Why does this event mean so much to ACES?

Your team at ACES loves to come volunteer and support the event. Why?

How does this event tie into ACES mission?

Why was it so important to have your staff & students participate?

ACES works with schools, students and parents throughout New Haven County.

What kinds of services do you provide?

What other kinds of Community Events does ACES support?

Below is a link to more information about the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive, this

Sat., November 18, 11am – 1 pm at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford, right off Exit 15 on I-91.



Stop by with your donation of frozen turkeys and nonperishable foods and say hello to members of the News 8 Team!