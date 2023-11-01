CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to make a splash? Leah’s 4th annual polar plunge is returning to Connecticut on Saturday to help families put food to the table this holiday season.

Leah’s Polar Plunge is an annual event that donates all proceeds to local soup kitchens and food pantries across Connecticut.

This year, the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Cedar Lake. For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page here.

Leah Kisselbrack, the plunge organizer joined News 8 to discuss what this year’s splash will look like and how others can get involved.

To see the full interview with Kisselbrack, watch the video above.