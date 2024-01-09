New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Creativity lines the halls and the arts inspire learning at two local magnet schools. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak, Magnet Coach at ACES Wintergreen, located in Hamden, and Kevin Buno, Principal at ACES, Educational Center for the Arts (ECA), located in New Haven. The two arts educators came to the studio to discuss enrollment, and bringing new students in to come visit the schools, and see what they’re all about.

Kevin tells our viewers about his program, saying, “ECA is a part-time magnet arts high school. We provide services to students from about 30 different districts in the greater New Haven area. They will start at their home high school in the morning, and then they will come to us in the afternoon, and they can get up to 2 credits a year towards their high school graduation requirements.” “We have music, dance, theater, visual arts, and we have creative writing as our fifth discipline.”

Ingrid speaks about ACES Wintergreen Magnet school. She says, “We’re sort of the younger version of what he just talked about. We’re a K-8 magnet school that focuses on the arts as well. So, arts infusion really happens with our littlest, youngest, early childhood learners, and we’re really proud of that, and it’s infused through every content area, as well.”



Ingrid shares, “We have an “ECA Experience” class open to Grade 7 and 8 students at ACES Wintergreen, to expose them to the school, which is unique. This year, ACES WIMS’ theme is “Under the Sea.” We will be performing The Little Mermaid Jr. in the Spring, where all classes combine to create the show, along with using local community resources to make the show “come alive:” Trips to The Bushnell, The Norwalk Maritime Center, and The Mystic Aquarium will all enhance our theme this year.”

Watch the whole interview, above, and you’ll learn more about both schools, and whether either might be a good fit for your child’s educational journey. Ingrid and Kevin answer the following questions:

How can the arts benefit children, starting young, at K-8 and also at the

High School level?

What are some of the actual courses available at ACES Wintergreen?

Do a lot of the K-8 Wintergreen students go on to study at ACES ECA?

What about the students who attend ECA? Do most of them go on to study the

arts in college?

How can I learn more about enrolling in both of these schools?