NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If your holiday gift ideas are running low, we have you covered. Event and Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell spoke with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews to share some tips and suggestions for must-have holiday gifts.
Watch the full interview above, and you’ll find more details below:
- Holiday Gift that Turns Parents into Super Storytellers – MOONLITE
The magic of Moonlite is simple – it bridges the gap between traditional and digital books. Moonlite transforms reading routines into a magical and bonding experience with vivid projections and playful sound effects making parents into Super Storytellers. Using a simple clip-on projector to a smart device so Pictures project onto the Ceiling or wall. All the words of the stories appear on your phone making it easy to read, while projecting the images on the screen. Reading becomes engaging and fun! Moonlite transforms favorite books into magical experiences that engage and immerse the children INTO the stories. Offers Single Stories and Story Collections. Starter sets come with a projector and 4 classic stories, including famous characters such as Very Hungry Caterpillar, Llama Llama, Monsters Inc., Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and dozens more. Gifts Under $40. MyMoonlite.com, Amazon.com
- Toys that Encourage Kindness, Giving and Sharing – TOYS WITH A PURPOSE™ LINE –
THE BENE BUDDIES COLLECTION
Features the Bene Bear®, Sparkle the Dog and Seawhee the Turtle. All three buddies are ready to help kids practice Respect, Kindness, Empathy, Giving, Patience, Cooperation and Sharing. In addition, they can learn all about animal and pet care, as well as ocean conservation. What makes the Toys With A Purpose™ line unique is that these plushies include a token system so children not only learn about these positive character traits through the books and stuffed animals, but they get to practice them too! BeneBearGiving.com, approx. $39 each or $108 for the Collection.
- Perfect Stocking Stuffer or Gift for Ourselves this Holiday Season – WELLA PROFESSIONALS ULTIMATE REPAIR MIRACLE HAIR RESCUE
Gift of damage-free hair! A fast hair repair spray to strengthen and smooth hair, delivering total inside-out repair in just 90 seconds for 99% less breakage. Perfect gift to give us all out repair and style our hair without the fear of lasting damage. Formulated with Alpha Hydroxy Acid to rebuild bonds from the inside and Omega-9 replenishes hair from outside. Together the combination repairs all hair types and textures from the inside out. Just spray on clean, wet hair and comb through, leaving on for 90 seconds before styling. Ulta.com, Amazon.com, starts at $35
- Must-Have Wine to Gift or Enjoy this Holiday Season – BEZEL- FROM THE CAKEBREAD FAMILY
Drawing from the Cakebread family’s 50 years of fine winemaking experience, Bezel crafts quality, fruit-forward wines to elevate any wine drinking occasion. Bezel wines are vibrant and alive with gorgeous fruit and unique personalities – just like the special California Central Coast vineyards in Edna Valley, and Paso Robles that produced them. Open a bottle with the foods and friends you love the most and let the magic happen. Enjoy or Gift a bottle of their Edna Valley Chardonnay, Edna Valley Pinot Noir or their NEW Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. BezelWines.com, approx. $25 – $30