NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If your holiday gift ideas are running low, we have you covered. Event and Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell spoke with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews to share some tips and suggestions for must-have holiday gifts.

Watch the full interview above, and you’ll find more details below:

Holiday Gift that Turns Parents into Super Storytellers – MOONLITE

The magic of Moonlite is simple – it bridges the gap between traditional and digital books. Moonlite transforms reading routines into a magical and bonding experience with vivid projections and playful sound effects making parents into Super Storytellers. Using a simple clip-on projector to a smart device so Pictures project onto the Ceiling or wall. All the words of the stories appear on your phone making it easy to read, while projecting the images on the screen. Reading becomes engaging and fun! Moonlite transforms favorite books into magical experiences that engage and immerse the children INTO the stories. Offers Single Stories and Story Collections. Starter sets come with a projector and 4 classic stories, including famous characters such as Very Hungry Caterpillar, Llama Llama, Monsters Inc., Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and dozens more. Gifts Under $40. MyMoonlite.com, Amazon.com