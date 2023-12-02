NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We all want to look and feel our best heading into the holiday season,

but we worry about gaining a few extra pounds during this busy time, full of celebrations, and also, stress. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, who shared her expertise on how to kill cravings, stop cortisol-related weight gain and melt belly fat.



Watch this interview and you’ll learn how Lisa recommends you tame sugar cravings and turn off your body’s cortisol switch – the cause of stress-related weight gain. A real challenge during the holidays! You’ll see a before and after photo of Lisa, which demonstrates her understanding of the science behind how stress affects the metabolism. Lisa answers the following questions:

How do hormones impact your weight?

How does a protein sparing fast boost your metabolism vs. slowing it?

Does your morning coffee help or hurt your metabolism?

What makes us crave carbs all the time?

What can I take to help block or rebalance my cortisol?

There are supplements that can help with this process, aren’t there?

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for Connecticut’s Morning Buzz viewers:

Get 30% off LynFit’s “Quick Keto Metabolic Reset” with Code: ‘LYNFIT30’

Visit Lisa’s website at www.lynfit.com