NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everyone hopes to make their hair look and feel healthy, but your diet could be preventing you from having a good hair day every day. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, who shared her expertise on what could be impacting our hair health, and what you can do to improve it.

In this interview, Lisa shares a before and after photo of her client, who was able to reverse her

substantial hair loss within ten days of following Lisa’s nutritional protocol.



Watch this interview and you’ll learn about why you might be experiencing hair loss and what to do about it. Lisa answers the following questions:

What is the number one factor that impacts our hair health?

Could stress be making my hair fall out?

If I’m taking thyroid medication, could that be the problem?

I’’ve been taking collagen. Why isn’t that working?

Which vitamins are important for hair health?

Do you have a special offer for our viewers?

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for Connecticut’s Morning Buzz viewers:

Enter the Promo Code: “REGROWTH” and SAVE 30% off select LynFit Hair Regrowth Options

Visit Lisa’s website at www.lynfit.com