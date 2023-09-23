NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re on a wellness journey or just looking to feel better, one way to do that is by dropping extra body fat.Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, who shared her tips on how this can be done, with the support of some key supplements by LynFit Nutrition.

Lisa shares a the story of a viewer who emailed her, asking “How can I lose my belly fat fast?” and all of the trends he was doing that BLOCKED the process and caused weight gain.



Watch this interview and you’ll learn about why it’s so important to get your blood sugar under control, before anything else can be changed. Lisa answers the following questions:

You say to effectively lose weight, people need to reduce calories without starving themselves. What do you mean by this?

What type of nutrients should people be incorporating into their body to prevent a blood sugar imbalance?

Why is it so difficult to do with food alone?

How can belly fat impact blood sugar?

What is the right time of day to be taking these supplements?

Why do you have to do it three times a day?

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for Connecticut’s Morning Buzz viewers:

Enter the Promo Code: “BURN FAT” and SAVE 30% off LynFit’s Quick Keto Metabolic Reset

Visit Lisa’s website at www.lynfit.com