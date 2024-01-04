HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bring your clothing dreams to life with the help of JT Ghamo. The Hartford suit shop takes the word ‘custom’ to a whole new level.

“We pride ourselves on the ability to help everyone that is turned away from everywhere else. That’s what we’ve built our business on,” Max Ghamo, the custom manager at the store said.

JT Ghamo offers a variety of customization levels. Customers can choose a made to measure option, all the way to a handmade bespoken garment. A custom suit is a great option for a groom or groomsman.

“Especially for your wedding, it’s a statement piece, it’s a sentimental piece that’s going to last your lifetime. So every time you throw it on you’ll always be brought back to those beautiful memories of your wedding day,” Ghamo said.

