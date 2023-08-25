NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The start of the school year is just around the corner. Parents, if you’re looking for some easy and fun ways to liven up the lunch box, you’re in luck. Lifestyle Expert Marissa Brahney recently spoke with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews, to share some great back to school snacks and mom hacks, and help you get the school year started off right. In this interview, Marisa tells our viewers all about her favorites:

1. Let’s start with an easy take-along snack that is a kid and parent pleaser:

Sometimes we do want to sneak a little treat in the lunchbox- but we need ideas that are kid and parent approved. This is Sweet Chaos– it’s a better made popcorn that’s just so delicious- it’s a family favorite! Sweet Chaos has fun, fantastic flavors and individual bags that make for a great lunchbox treat or homework break. What I love as a mom is that their popcorn has NO artificial colors or flavors, no high-fructose corn syrup AND is gluten free and non-GMO. It’s popped in coconut oil and made with real cane sugar.

The Sweet Chaos Cake Batter: Sweet and salty kettle corn with Cake Batter flavored Drizzle

The Sweet Chaos Peanut Butter Cup: Sweet and salty kettle corn with dark chocolatey and peanut buttery drizzles

The Sweet Chaos Black and White: Sweet and salty kettle corn with dark and white

chocolatey drizzles.

All of them are available at Family Dollar, ShopRite and on Amazon. https://sweetchaos.com/

2. What about for our teachers? Here are some ideas for the first day of school:

Cute little mom hack here – I did a play on the traditional “apple for the teacher” with this

Wiley Wallaby licorice, how cute!

Wiley Wallaby’s Green Apple has that fresh-from-the-orchard flavor and makes for a perfect apple for your teacher on the first day! I just found a free printable online for these apple tags, printed this out and tied with a bow – super easy, affordable and adorable.

This is the best soft and chewy licorice that’s bursting with flavor, so you know your teachers will love it! PLUS it’s fat free, vegan and has no high fructose corn syrup!

Wiley Wallaby: https://wileywallaby.com/

3. Check out these helpful snack or lunchbox ideas:

– One of the things I always stash in my kids’ backpacks and lunchboxes is

Handzies Soap + Water Wipes.

-Individually packaged and perfect for lunchboxes, backpacks, sports bags and more,

Handzies Soap + Water Wipes give your child fresh, clean hands using only natural castile soap, water and essential oils.

– Great for kids to get clean hands when they can’t get to a sink .

– No alcohol, harsh ingredients or artificial perfumes or dyes. Gentle and won’t dry out or damage their skin.

Handzies Soap + Water Wipes-https://handzies.com/

For more information and tips, check out Marisa’s website, and go to the blog section: www.marisabrahney.com/blog