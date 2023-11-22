REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) — Meadow Ridge is a continuous care retirement community, committed to keep residence active and engaged.

“Everyone knows the two things that keep you active and interested and vibrant are physical activity and mental stimulation and here we have an abundance of both,” Jack Neafsy, a resident at the community said.

The community sits on a 140-acre property in Redding, Connecticut. Many begin living at Meadow Ridge independently.

“Should they need a higher level of care, they can transition to one of our other neighborhoods. We have traditional assisted living, where residents can receive assistance with activities of daily life, we also have a memory care unit and we have an award winning skilled nursing neighborhood,” Chris Barstein, campus executive director said.

The community hosts a variety of activities throughout the week to help residents with their physical, intellectual and social wellness. Neafsy is the co-leader of a bi-weekly discussion group called Great Decisions.

“There are 8 to 10 topics a year, that occur every two weeks from January to June and we try to lead a vigorous discussion starting with what is the subject matter, what are the opposing points of view and what should the US policy response be?” Neafsy said.

Other activities include:

Pilates

Tai Chi

Core Fitness

Water Aerobics

Art

Trips

Movies

Social Hour

Book Group

Language Classes

“We pride ourselves on the team that we have that are taking care of our residents. We have an incredibly low turnover rate here. We have very dedicated associates who strive to make human connection with all of our residents,” Barstein said.

